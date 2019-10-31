ValuEngine Downgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WSBF has been the topic of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

