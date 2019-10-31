ValuEngine Downgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Hold

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of THR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,709. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $788.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John U. Clarke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger L. Fix bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $69,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $186,965. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.