ValuEngine Downgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Sell

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading: Support Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.