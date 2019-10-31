V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $157,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,745,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,482,601.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $155,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $153,560.00.

On Monday, October 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $158,180.00.

On Friday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $157,820.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $156,220.00.

On Monday, October 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $154,020.00.

On Friday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $156,180.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $154,220.00.

On Monday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $155,480.00.

On Friday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $155,980.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CorVel by 50.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CorVel by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

