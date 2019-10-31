USD Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $235.58 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010984 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, Coinbase Pro and SouthXchange. USD Coin has a total market cap of $463.93 million and approximately $235.58 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.08 or 0.02003043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00052780 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 464,533,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,115,843 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Crex24, Korbit, Coinsuper, FCoin, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, Hotbit, LATOKEN, OKEx, SouthXchange and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

