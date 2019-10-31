US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) vs. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Head to Head Review

US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

US Stem Cell has a beta of 5.03, suggesting that its stock price is 403% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares US Stem Cell and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Stem Cell -39.64% N/A -152.37% Auxly Cannabis Group -652.13% -21.42% -15.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Stem Cell and Auxly Cannabis Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Stem Cell $6.70 million 0.25 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 555.40 -$51.68 million N/A N/A

US Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of US Stem Cell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for US Stem Cell and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

US Stem Cell beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. The company's product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. It is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, the company provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well operates a cell therapy clinic. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

