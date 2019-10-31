US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of ECOL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 775,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

