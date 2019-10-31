Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 5.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares were down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 890,556 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,174,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 223,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Uranium Energy by 183.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 502.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,773,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

