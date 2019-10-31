Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unitil were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 390.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 88,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth $331,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1,241.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 182,733 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.37%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

