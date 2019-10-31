Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UNIT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.57.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

