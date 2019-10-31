United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $118.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.62. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 192,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $771,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

