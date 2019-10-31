United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82, Fidelity Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $118.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

