United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTX. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.32. 83,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

