United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 164,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,193,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in United Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 101,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in United Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $1,655,572.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,999.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,317,747. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

