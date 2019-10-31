United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Down 1.4%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) shares were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 31.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

