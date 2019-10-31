United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) COO Buys $44,418.66 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $44,418.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $10.23 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.43.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

