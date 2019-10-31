United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James L. Muehlbauer acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Roy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $421.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.18. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.