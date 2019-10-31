United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in October

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 617,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

UIHC stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $531.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UIHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 3,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 4,258 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $50,201.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,960 shares of company stock valued at $140,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in United Insurance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 304,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.