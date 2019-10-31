United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nord/LB

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United-Guardian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:UG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of -0.31. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 36.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 216.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

