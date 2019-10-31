Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million.

QURE stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.84. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $451,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $189,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,116.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

