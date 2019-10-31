Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Ronald L. Tillett Sells 1,300 Shares

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00.

AUB stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.