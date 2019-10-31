Ulf Claesson Sells 190,000 Shares of Avast PLC (LON:AVST) Stock

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) insider Ulf Claesson sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.45), for a total transaction of £792,300 ($1,035,280.28).

On Monday, September 30th, Ulf Claesson sold 95,000 shares of Avast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.95), for a total transaction of £360,050 ($470,469.10).

Avast stock opened at GBX 416.49 ($5.44) on Thursday. Avast PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 247.60 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 418.20 ($5.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 383.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Avast’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

AVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target (up from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Avast in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 381.20 ($4.98).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

