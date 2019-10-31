UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 15.20%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. UDR updated its FY19 guidance to $2.07-2.09 EPS.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.33. 72,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. UDR has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get UDR alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,944,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,857,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.