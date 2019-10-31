UBS Group Increases Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $44.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEQP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.62, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.30 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 383,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 444,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 62,392 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

