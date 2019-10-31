UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.52 ($7.58).

Shares of DBK opened at €6.64 ($7.72) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.82. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

