Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $108,476.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Fatbtc, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $537.63 or 0.05880970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011028 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015039 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,730 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BitMart, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, BitForex, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

