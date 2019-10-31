Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,480,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 50,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $60.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $31.50. 15,884,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,876,077. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

