U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,919. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

