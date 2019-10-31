U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY19 guidance at $2.87-2.97 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $144.42.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $328,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $81,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

