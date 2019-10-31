U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.66. 164,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,492. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 200,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,481.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kanen purchased 333,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 977,257 shares of company stock worth $1,374,490. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

