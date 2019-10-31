U and I Group (LON:UAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of U and I Group stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11. U and I Group has a 1-year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $173.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

