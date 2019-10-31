Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TWTR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 1,378,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,762,346. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $725,381.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,480 shares of company stock worth $3,596,199. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

