Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
In other news, insider Stephen H. Capp bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE TRWH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,611. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.98.
Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.
