Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, insider Stephen H. Capp bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRWH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 759,178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRWH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,611. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

