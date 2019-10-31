Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEYS traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $100.58. 56,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.54. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

