Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.26. 8,135,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,200. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $62,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $242,061.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Twilio by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,949,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.