Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.56. 15,357,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $151.00.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $2,633,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.