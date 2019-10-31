Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Down 6.7%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42, 6,512,858 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,084,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $866.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $382.75 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,694,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 36.0% during the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 30,011,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 16,674,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,104,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 826,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth about $18,764,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

