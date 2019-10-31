Turning Point Brands (TPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 42.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TPB opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.
See Also: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.