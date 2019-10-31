Turning Point Brands (TPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 42.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPB opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director H.C. Charles Diao acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.45 per share, with a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,763 shares of company stock worth $250,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

