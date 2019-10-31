Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands updated its FY19 guidance to $2.77-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUP. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other news, Director E V. Goings acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.