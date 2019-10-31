TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 2,652,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.52. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.75 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.69.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $784,007. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

