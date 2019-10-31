Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.99. 2,790,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,278. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $168.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

