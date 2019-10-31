Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 209,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.03. 7,324,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,726. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4425 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

