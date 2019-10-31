Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $7.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.74. 817,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $114.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

