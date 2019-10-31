Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 65,231 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 513,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,651 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 707,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 607,934 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 946.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 452,202 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

PHD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.47. 73,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,118,943.00.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.