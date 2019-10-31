Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. Truegame has a market capitalization of $301,878.00 and $33,036.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00219072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.01458095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00118765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.