Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Triton International have underperformed the industry it belongs to so far in 2019, mainly due to weak leasing demand, thanks to the US-China trade tensions. In fact, this slow demand hurt third-quarter earnings to the tune of $7 million. Container pick up volumes were also slow in the quarter. Successive decline in utilization is also quite concerning. Additionally, investments in new containers are expected to be restrained throughout 2019. However, Triton International’s measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are promising. Evidently, the company repurchased approximately 8.7 million shares as of Oct 18. Its healthy cash-flow generation supports such shareholder-friendly activities. Additionally, it has an impressive earnings history, having surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRTN. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Triton International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 329,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 46.02%.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $221,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

