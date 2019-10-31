TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,611.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,013,221.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,315 over the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 170.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.