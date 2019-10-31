Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Trimble updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,957. Trimble has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. ValuEngine cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $585,294. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

