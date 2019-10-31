Tribeca Global Natural Resources (ASX:TGF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.90 ($1.35) and last traded at A$1.90 ($1.35), 107,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.88 ($1.33).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.13. The company has a market cap of $119.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.

Get Tribeca Global Natural Resources alerts:

In other Tribeca Global Natural Resources news, insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$35,028.00 ($24,842.55). Insiders bought 245,116 shares of company stock valued at $493,849 in the last three months.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.