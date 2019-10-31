Tribeca Global Natural Resources (ASX:TGF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.90 ($1.35) and last traded at A$1.90 ($1.35), 107,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.88 ($1.33).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.13. The company has a market cap of $119.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.

In other Tribeca Global Natural Resources news, insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$35,028.00 ($24,842.55). Insiders bought 245,116 shares of company stock valued at $493,849 in the last three months.

About Tribeca Global Natural Resources (ASX:TGF)

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

