Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,536,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,772,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.93.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.06. 1,780,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average is $146.00. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,246. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.